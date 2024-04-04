Kathryn Hayley Purchases 379 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $24,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,142.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Concentrix by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

View Our Latest Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.