Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 27,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$164,430.00.
Kelt Exploration Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$6.17 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.56 and a twelve month high of C$8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.10.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4653846 earnings per share for the current year.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
