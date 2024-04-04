Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CMO Amy B. Summy Sells 3,500 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $863,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $212.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.55.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.