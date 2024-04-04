Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) COO Mark S. Schroeder Sells 6,477 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH opened at $212.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LH

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.