Lake Street Capital Lowers Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Price Target to $9.00

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PPSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

