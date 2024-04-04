Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after buying an additional 773,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.