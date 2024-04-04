Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

