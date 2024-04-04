LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $41.69

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.69, but opened at $38.58. LendingTree shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 125,845 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

LendingTree Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 49.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

