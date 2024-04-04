LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

LGIH stock opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

