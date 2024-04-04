Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $284.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.38. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,608,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.