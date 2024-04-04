Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading 18.5% Higher

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52. 438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Mahindra & Mahindra Trading Up 18.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.