Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $134.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.29.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Masimo by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI opened at $140.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

