Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 585 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total transaction of $285,772.50.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $289,575.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $217,910.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $506.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business's revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.13.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

