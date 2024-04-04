Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.63. Approximately 355,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 64,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.97.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.
