M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 221.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 221.60 ($2.78).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 212.90 ($2.67) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.54. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.17, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 181.55 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

