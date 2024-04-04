Michael N. Biggs Acquires 3,000 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Michael N. Biggs bought 3,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £12,330 ($15,478.28).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 427.80 ($5.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £643.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 650.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.81) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.35) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.71) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.81) to GBX 425 ($5.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.25).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

