Michael Ziff Sells 54,280 Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 54,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £73,278 ($91,988.45).

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TOWN stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.76) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.36. Town Centre Securities Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.02 million, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Town Centre Securities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

About Town Centre Securities

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

