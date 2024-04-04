Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $420.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.71.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.52.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

