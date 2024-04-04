MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $1,074.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,074.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock worth $91,906,115. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR stock opened at $1,606.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,083.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

