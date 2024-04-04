MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. On average, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.