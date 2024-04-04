Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Major Shareholder First City Investment Group, L Sells 3,654 Shares

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $12,179.20.

On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

Modiv Industrial stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

