Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Major Shareholder First City Investment Group, L Sells 704 Shares of Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $12,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08.

On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

