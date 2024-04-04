MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells $59,180.40 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MongoDB Trading Down 2.3 %
MongoDB stock opened at $339.82 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.76 and a 200-day moving average of $389.60.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.