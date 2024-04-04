MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells $59,180.40 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.3 %

MongoDB stock opened at $339.82 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.76 and a 200-day moving average of $389.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.85.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

