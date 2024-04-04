MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MongoDB stock opened at $339.82 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MongoDB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

