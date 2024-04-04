Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total transaction of $5,808,640.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $649.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $689.90 and a 200 day moving average of $586.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,192,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

