Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

MNTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNTK

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $4.33 on Monday. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 474,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 429,809 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 312,249 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.