More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 127,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 994,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.55.

About More Acquisitions

(Get Free Report)

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.