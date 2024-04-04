Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

