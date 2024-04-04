Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 152,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

