M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

