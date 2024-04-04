Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Critical Analysis

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Nerdy -20.77% -48.96% -28.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EpicQuest Education Group International and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nerdy has a consensus target price of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 65.70%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Nerdy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $5.71 million 2.19 -$6.76 million N/A N/A Nerdy $193.40 million 2.56 -$40.17 million ($0.42) -6.77

EpicQuest Education Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Risk & Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nerdy beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Free Report)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University; offers educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education; and organizes sports-related entertainment projects. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive assessment, and self-study tools. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through education systems. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.