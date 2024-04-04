Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Insider Sells $111,554.59 in Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nextracker Trading Down 0.5 %

NXT stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,890 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 216,674 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

