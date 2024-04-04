NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

