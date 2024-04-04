NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

