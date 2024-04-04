Nikola Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 105,511 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 57,357 put options.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKLA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

