NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.38

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 11224965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,361,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

