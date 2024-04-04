Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

