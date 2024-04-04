Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.