Northland Capmk Comments on BM Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BM Technologies in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
BM Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %
BMTX stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
