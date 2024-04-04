Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 708.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Novartis were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

