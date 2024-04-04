NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Up 4.3%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.60. 115,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 92,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

NOVONIX Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.37.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

