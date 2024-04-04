Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NRIX opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $717.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 60,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

