NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $876.20 and last traded at $883.03. Approximately 16,321,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 53,222,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.63.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $790.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $493,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

