NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.85. NWTN shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 12,829 shares traded.

NWTN Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

Get NWTN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.