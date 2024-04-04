Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 21,047 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 202.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

