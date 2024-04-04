Oak Thistle LLC Has $564,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

