Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $74,598. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.