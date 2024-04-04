Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $32.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

OHI has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,682,000 after purchasing an additional 346,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after acquiring an additional 337,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

