OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSPN

OneSpan Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $448.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.80.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OneSpan

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.