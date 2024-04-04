Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

CALC opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 923,486 shares of company stock worth $3,417,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

